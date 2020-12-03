Entertainment

Rajinikanth will launch the party in January, said – change is necessary, I will win the election

December 3, 2020
2 Min Read

Rajnikanth in Politics: Noted actor Rajnikanth said that he would form his political party in January 2021. By announcing the formation of the party, Rajinikanth has put an end to the speculations being made in this regard for years. Rajinikanth said that his party will contest the 2021 assembly elections and register a victory. Also Read – Big announcement: Rajinikanth will enter active politics, will go to Tamil Nadu assembly elections

Assembly elections are due in Tamil Nadu between April and May next year. Earlier today, Rajinikanth said that his party would “win the elections with heavy support from the public.” Rajinikanth wrote on his Twitter handle, “Spiritual politics will surely emerge in the coming assembly elections. A miracle will happen. “He said that an announcement in this regard would be made on 31 December. Also Read – Attention! Counterfeit Mi products being sold in the market, goods worth Rs 33 lakh seized from Bengaluru and Chennai

Rajinikanth said that I always kept what I promised. This will also happen this time. Political change is very important. This is the need of the hour. If it is not done now then it will never happen. I appeal to people to come with me for this. Together we will bring change.

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.