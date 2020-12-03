Rajinikanth will launch the party in January, said – change is necessary, I will win the election

Rajnikanth in Politics: Noted actor Rajnikanth said that he would form his political party in January 2021. By announcing the formation of the party, Rajinikanth has put an end to the speculations being made in this regard for years. Rajinikanth said that his party will contest the 2021 assembly elections and register a victory. Also Read – Big announcement: Rajinikanth will enter active politics, will go to Tamil Nadu assembly elections

Assembly elections are due in Tamil Nadu between April and May next year. Earlier today, Rajinikanth said that his party would "win the elections with heavy support from the public." Rajinikanth wrote on his Twitter handle, "Spiritual politics will surely emerge in the coming assembly elections. A miracle will happen. "He said that an announcement in this regard would be made on 31 December.

I never go back on the promises I make. Political change is necessary. It is the need of the hour. If it is not done now, it will be never done. For this, I urge people to stand by me. Together we will bring change: Rajinikanth in Chennai pic.twitter.com/Eao4cfNw4F

– ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2020

