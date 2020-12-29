Rajinikanth’s big decision on politics, issued a statement on Tweet and said – I am not forming a political party

Rajinikanth POILITICS NEWS: Rajinikanth, the superstar of South Indian films, today regretted the formation of a political party after signs and statements of starting his new innings in politics for some time. He has given a big reason for this. Also Read – Rajinikanth Health Update: Rajinikanth’s condition improves, when will he be discharged from hospital?

Rajinikanth said twit, I am sorry to say that I am not forming a political party. He said, "I will continue to work for the people".

Let me tell you that actor Rajinikanth, who is suffering from high blood pressure problem, was discharged from hospital in Hyderabad on December 27 after two days of treatment after three days of improvement in his health. Please tell Rajinikanth was admitted to Apollo Hospital on 25 December due to fluctuations in blood pressure.

This information was given in the statement issued from the hospital. He was shooting a film in Hyderabad for the last 10 days. After some people on the set were infected with Kovid-19, he moved into isolation. The transition to the actor was not confirmed, however.

Let me tell you that Rajinikanth had earlier said that he will launch his political party Rajni Makkal Mandram in January 2021 and detailed details of this will be revealed on 31 December. He had also categorically asserted that his party would contest Tamil Nadu assembly elections next year and would “win.” “Let the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu be held in April-May 2021.

Rajinikanth had announced that he would launch his political party next month before the 2021 Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

Let me tell you that on December 23, shooting on the sets of Rajinikanth’s film “Annathe” was stopped after four people involved in film production were found infected with the corona virus. During the routine investigation, corona virus infection was confirmed among the four members associated with the production of Annathe film. This has not been confirmed in Superstar Rajinikanth and other members associated with film production. Due to the epidemic, the shooting of this film was stopped and it was resumed on 14 December.