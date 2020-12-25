Rajinikanth’s health deteriorated suddenly, admitted in Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad

Rajinikanth admitted to hospital this morning after showing severe fluctuation in blood pressure: Rajinikanth, the superstar of South Indian films, suddenly worsened on Friday morning due to which he was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad. In the blood pressure of Rajinikanth, a 70-year-old actor turned politician, there were severe ups and downs in the morning. He has been admitted to Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad. Also Read – Air India flight CJI boarded, malfunction occurred while flying, landing in full emergency

Apollo Hospital has released a statement, stating that Rajinikanth was admitted to the hospital this morning after showing severe fluctuations in blood pressure. He will be kept under the supervision of doctors until his BP is normal. They have no other symptoms and are hemodynamically stable.

Rajinikanth admitted to hospital this morning after showing severe fluctuation in blood pressure. He was being investigated and monitored closely till his bp settles down before being discharged. He is having any other symptoms & is hemodynamically stable: Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/lQYPErCFRk
– ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2020

Please tell that Rajinikanth was in Hyderabad in connection with the shooting of his upcoming film ‘Annathe’. The 8 crew members on their set were infected with Kovid-19. During this, Rajinikanth’s corona test was also done, in which the report came negative. However, they do not have any symptoms. The shooting of Rajinikanth’s film started on 14 December.

According to the reports coming out, Rajni’s blood pressure is fluctuating and fatigue is also being felt. They will be kept under the supervision of doctors until blood pressure becomes normal.