Rajinikanth’s party will contest all 234 seats in Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections

Rajinikanth's party, which is going to become an Actor leader, will contest all the seats in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections in the year 2021. This is said by Rajinikanth's political advisor Tamilaruvi Manian.

Rajinikanth's political advisor Manian said, "We will contest 232 seats in the next assembly election. Our spiritual politics will be different from the politics of hate that is happening in the present. We will not target anyone.

Please tell that Rajinikanth had said a few days ago that he would decide to go ahead in politics in view of his health. After this, Rajnekanth recently said that a new party will be formed at the beginning of the new year i.e. in the month of January, but the name of the party will be announced on 31 December.

Along with the announcement of forming a political party, 69-year-old superstar Rajinikanth had announced to contest the 2021 assembly elections. Rajinikanth said that we will work hard and win. Let us know that Tamil Nadu assembly elections are to be held in Tamil Nadu in April-May next year and after Rajinikanth’s announcement, a new chapter has been added in the politics of Tamil Nadu.

Rajinikanth had said that he would tie up with actor Kamal Haasan last year. Then Rajinikanth had said that in the event of an alliance with Kamal Haasan, he would definitely come with each other in view of the interests of the people of the state.

Before the announcement, he had said in his tweet, “We will definitely win the assembly elections.” We will do an honest, transparent, corruption-free and spiritual politics. A surprise and miracle will surely happen.

He met the District Secretaries of ‘Rajni Makkal Mandram’ Rajini Makkal Mandram and discussed the possibility of entering politics.