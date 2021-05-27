Rajisha Vijayan Wiki, Biography, Age, Films, Circle of relatives, Pictures

Early Lifestyles and Profession
Rajisha Vijayan was once born on 31 August 1990 Perambra, Kozhikode, Kerala. Rajisha Vijayan circle of relatives is now living in Perambra, Kozhikode, Kerala. Her father identify is Vijayan and her mom identify is Sheela. Her education main points shall be up to date quickly and he or she completed her commencement in Mass Verbal exchange at Amity College, Noida, New Delhi. Excluding dancing, she was once a lot occupied with theatre and athletics.
Rajisha Vijayan began her profession as a tv anchor with the TV Display “Susi’s Code,” which was once telecasted on Surya Track from 2013 to 2015. In 2014, she hosted a display on Mazhavil Manorama titled “Ugram Ujwalam,” which earned her a large number of lovers. She additionally hosted a display titled “Surya Problem” together with Vidhu Pratap on Surya TV in 2015. She made her Malayalam debut with the film titled “Anuraga Karikkin Vellam,” directed via Khalid Rahman. Her 2nd film was once Georgettan “Pooram,” together with Dileep, which was once a commercially a hit film. Then she made her subsequent mission with the film “Oru Cinemakaaran,” with Vineeth Sreenivasan. Within the 12 months 2018 and 2019, she works for films like Hand of God, Unda and extra.
Rajisha Vijayan Biography
|Title
|Rajisha Vijayan
|Actual Title
|Rajisha Vijayan
|Nickname
|Rajisha
|Occupation
|Indian movie actress
|Date of Beginning
|31 August 1990
|Age
|28 (As of October 2018)
|Zodiac signal
|Virgo
|Father Title
|Vijayan
|Mom Title
|Sheela
|Siblings
|But to be Up to date
|Faith
|Hindu
|Instructional Qualification
|Mass Verbal exchange
|College
|But to be Up to date
|Faculty
|Amity College, Noida, New Delhi.
|Spare time activities
|Studying Books, Dancing, and Looking at films
|Place of birth
|Perambra, Kozhikode, Kerala
|Nationality
|Indian
|Married
|No
|Husband Title
|But to be Up to date
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|None
|Youngsters
|None
|Present Town
|Perambra, Kozhikode, Kerala
Rajisha Vijayan Newest Films
- Kho Kho (2021)
- Karnan (2021)
- Love (2021)
- Sardar (2022)
Films Checklist
|Yr
|Movie
|Function
|Language
|Notes
|2016
|Anuraga Karikkin Vellam
|Elizabeth (Eli)
|Malayalam
|Debut Malayalam movie
|2017
|Georgettan’s Pooram
|Merlin
|Malayalam
|2017
|Oru Cinemakkaran
|Sara
|Malayalam
|2018
|Hand of God
|Queen
|Malayalam
|Theatre
|2019
|June
|June
|Malayalam
|Pre Manufacturing
|2019
|Unda
|TBA
|Malayalam
|Pre Manufacturing
|2020
|Karnan
|TBA
|Tamil
|Hit
Tv
|Yr
|Program
|Function
|Channel
|Notes
|2013-2014
|Susie’s code
|Host
|Surya Track
|2013
|100% love
|Host
|Surya Track
|2013
|Manassinikkare
|Host
|Surya Track
|2014
|Girls simplest
|Host
|Surya Track
|2014
|Uggram Ujjwalam
|Co host
|Mazhavil Manorama
|2015
|Vanitha Movie Awards
|Host (Behind the scenes)
|Mazhavil Manorama
|2015
|surya Problem
|Co host
|Surya TV
|2015
|scorching and highly spiced
|Co host
|Asianet Cable Imaginative and prescient
|2015
|Gulumal
|herself
|Surya TV
|Particular look
Awards and nominations
|Yr
|Artist/Paintings
|Award
|Class
|Consequence
|2016
|Anuraga Karikkin Vellam
|Asiavision Awards
|New Promise in Appearing (Feminine)
|Gained
|2017
|Kerala State Movie Awards
|Kerala State Movie Award for Absolute best Actress
|Gained
|2017
|Asianet Movie Award
|Absolute best Celebrity Pair
|Gained
|2017
|Asianet Movie Award
|Absolute best Debut feminine
|Nominated
|2017
|Vanitha Movie Awards
|Absolute best Celebrity Pair
|Gained
|2017
|CPC Cine Awards
|Absolute best actress
|Gained
|2017
|2d IIFA Utsavam
|Efficiency In A Main Function-Feminine (Malayalam)
|Gained
|2017
|Filmfare Awards South
|Filmfare Award for Absolute best Actress – Malayalam
|Nominated
|2017
|South Indian World Film Awards
|Absolute best Debut Actress – Malayalam
|Gained
