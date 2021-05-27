Rajisha Vijayan Wiki, Biography, Age, Films, Circle of relatives, Pictures

Early Lifestyles and Profession

Rajisha Vijayan was once born on 31 August 1990 Perambra, Kozhikode, Kerala. Rajisha Vijayan circle of relatives is now living in Perambra, Kozhikode, Kerala. Her father identify is Vijayan and her mom identify is Sheela. Her education main points shall be up to date quickly and he or she completed her commencement in Mass Verbal exchange at Amity College, Noida, New Delhi. Excluding dancing, she was once a lot occupied with theatre and athletics.

Rajisha Vijayan began her profession as a tv anchor with the TV Display “Susi’s Code,” which was once telecasted on Surya Track from 2013 to 2015. In 2014, she hosted a display on Mazhavil Manorama titled “Ugram Ujwalam,” which earned her a large number of lovers. She additionally hosted a display titled “Surya Problem” together with Vidhu Pratap on Surya TV in 2015. She made her Malayalam debut with the film titled “Anuraga Karikkin Vellam,” directed via Khalid Rahman. Her 2nd film was once Georgettan “Pooram,” together with Dileep, which was once a commercially a hit film. Then she made her subsequent mission with the film “Oru Cinemakaaran,” with Vineeth Sreenivasan. Within the 12 months 2018 and 2019, she works for films like Hand of God, Unda and extra.

Rajisha Vijayan Biography

Title Rajisha Vijayan Actual Title Rajisha Vijayan Nickname Rajisha Occupation Indian movie actress Date of Beginning 31 August 1990 Age 28 (As of October 2018) Zodiac signal Virgo Father Title Vijayan Mom Title Sheela Siblings But to be Up to date Faith Hindu Instructional Qualification Mass Verbal exchange College But to be Up to date Faculty Amity College, Noida, New Delhi. Spare time activities Studying Books, Dancing, and Looking at films Place of birth Perambra, Kozhikode, Kerala Nationality Indian Married No Husband Title But to be Up to date Affairs/Boyfriends None Youngsters None Present Town Perambra, Kozhikode, Kerala

fb.com/rajisha.vij/

Twitter: But to be Up to date

instagram.com/rajishavijayan/

Rajisha Vijayan Newest Films

Kho Kho (2021)

Karnan (2021)

Love (2021)

Sardar (2022)

Films Checklist

Yr Movie Function Language Notes 2016 Anuraga Karikkin Vellam Elizabeth (Eli) Malayalam Debut Malayalam movie 2017 Georgettan’s Pooram Merlin Malayalam 2017 Oru Cinemakkaran Sara Malayalam 2018 Hand of God Queen Malayalam Theatre 2019 June June Malayalam Pre Manufacturing 2019 Unda TBA Malayalam Pre Manufacturing 2020 Karnan TBA Tamil Hit

Tv

Yr Program Function Channel Notes 2013-2014 Susie’s code Host Surya Track 2013 100% love Host Surya Track 2013 Manassinikkare Host Surya Track 2014 Girls simplest Host Surya Track 2014 Uggram Ujjwalam Co host Mazhavil Manorama 2015 Vanitha Movie Awards Host (Behind the scenes) Mazhavil Manorama 2015 surya Problem Co host Surya TV 2015 scorching and highly spiced Co host Asianet Cable Imaginative and prescient 2015 Gulumal herself Surya TV Particular look

Awards and nominations

Yr Artist/Paintings Award Class Consequence 2016 Anuraga Karikkin Vellam Asiavision Awards New Promise in Appearing (Feminine) Gained 2017 Kerala State Movie Awards Kerala State Movie Award for Absolute best Actress Gained 2017 Asianet Movie Award Absolute best Celebrity Pair Gained 2017 Asianet Movie Award Absolute best Debut feminine Nominated 2017 Vanitha Movie Awards Absolute best Celebrity Pair Gained 2017 CPC Cine Awards Absolute best actress Gained 2017 2d IIFA Utsavam Efficiency In A Main Function-Feminine (Malayalam) Gained 2017 Filmfare Awards South Filmfare Award for Absolute best Actress – Malayalam Nominated 2017 South Indian World Film Awards Absolute best Debut Actress – Malayalam Gained

Take a look at the newest pictures of actress Rajisha Vijayan,