Rajisha Vijayan Wiki, Biography, Age, Motion pictures, Circle of relatives, Pictures

Early Existence and Occupation

Rajisha Vijayan was once born on 31 August 1990 Perambra, Kozhikode, Kerala. Rajisha Vijayan circle of relatives is now living in Perambra, Kozhikode, Kerala. Her father identify is Vijayan and her mom identify is Sheela. Her education main points can be up to date quickly and he or she completed her commencement in Mass Verbal exchange at Amity College, Noida, New Delhi. Aside from dancing, she was once a lot excited by theatre and athletics.

Rajisha Vijayan

Rajisha Vijayan began her occupation as a tv anchor with the TV Display “Susi’s Code,” which was once telecasted on Surya Tune from 2013 to 2015. In 2014, she hosted a display on Mazhavil Manorama titled “Ugram Ujwalam,” which earned her numerous lovers. She additionally hosted a display titled “Surya Problem” along side Vidhu Pratap on Surya TV in 2015. She made her Malayalam debut with the film titled “Anuraga Karikkin Vellam,” directed via Khalid Rahman. Her 2nd film was once Georgettan “Pooram,” along side Dileep, which was once a commercially a hit film. Then she made her subsequent undertaking with the film “Oru Cinemakaaran,” with Vineeth Sreenivasan. Within the yr 2018 and 2019, she works for films like Hand of God, Unda and extra.

Rajisha Vijayan Biography

Title Rajisha Vijayan
Actual Title Rajisha Vijayan
Nickname Rajisha
Career Indian movie actress
Date of Start 31 August 1990
Age 28 (As of October 2018)
Zodiac signal Virgo
Father Title Vijayan
Mom Title Sheela
Siblings But to be Up to date
Faith Hindu
Tutorial Qualification Mass Verbal exchange
College But to be Up to date
School Amity College, Noida, New Delhi.
Leisure pursuits Studying Books, Dancing, and Observing films
Place of birth Perambra, Kozhikode, Kerala
Nationality Indian
Married No
Husband Title But to be Up to date
Affairs/Boyfriends None
Youngsters None
Present Town Perambra, Kozhikode, Kerala

 

fb.com/rajisha.vij/

Twitter: But to be Up to date

instagram.com/rajishavijayan/

Rajisha Vijayan Newest Motion pictures

  • Kho Kho (2021)
  • Karnan (2021)
  • Love (2021)
  • Sardar (2022)

Motion pictures Record

Yr Movie Function Language Notes
2016 Anuraga Karikkin Vellam Elizabeth (Eli) Malayalam Debut Malayalam movie
2017 Georgettan’s Pooram Merlin Malayalam
2017 Oru Cinemakkaran Sara Malayalam
2018 Hand of God Queen Malayalam Theatre
2019 June June Malayalam Pre Manufacturing
2019 Unda TBA Malayalam Pre Manufacturing
2020 Karnan TBA Tamil Hit

Tv

Yr Program Function Channel Notes
2013-2014 Susie’s code Host Surya Tune
2013 100% love Host Surya Tune
2013 Manassinikkare Host Surya Tune
2014 Women simplest Host Surya Tune
2014 Uggram Ujjwalam Co host Mazhavil Manorama
2015 Vanitha Movie Awards Host (Behind the scenes) Mazhavil Manorama
2015 surya Problem Co host Surya TV
2015 scorching and highly spiced Co host Asianet Cable Imaginative and prescient
2015 Gulumal herself Surya TV Particular look

Awards and nominations

Yr Artist/Paintings Award Class End result
2016 Anuraga Karikkin Vellam Asiavision Awards New Promise in Appearing (Feminine) Received
2017 Kerala State Movie Awards Kerala State Movie Award for Easiest Actress Received
2017 Asianet Movie Award Easiest Celebrity Pair Received
2017 Asianet Movie Award Easiest Debut feminine Nominated
2017 Vanitha Movie Awards Easiest Celebrity Pair Received
2017 CPC Cine Awards Easiest actress Received
2017 2d IIFA Utsavam Efficiency In A Main Function-Feminine (Malayalam) Received
2017 Filmfare Awards South Filmfare Award for Easiest Actress – Malayalam Nominated
2017 South Indian World Film Awards Easiest Debut Actress – Malayalam Received

