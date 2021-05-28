Rajisha Vijayan Wiki, Biography, Age, Motion pictures, Circle of relatives, Pictures

Early Existence and Occupation
Rajisha Vijayan was once born on 31 August 1990 Perambra, Kozhikode, Kerala. Rajisha Vijayan circle of relatives is now living in Perambra, Kozhikode, Kerala. Her father identify is Vijayan and her mom identify is Sheela. Her education main points can be up to date quickly and he or she completed her commencement in Mass Verbal exchange at Amity College, Noida, New Delhi. Aside from dancing, she was once a lot excited by theatre and athletics.
Rajisha Vijayan began her occupation as a tv anchor with the TV Display “Susi’s Code,” which was once telecasted on Surya Tune from 2013 to 2015. In 2014, she hosted a display on Mazhavil Manorama titled “Ugram Ujwalam,” which earned her numerous lovers. She additionally hosted a display titled “Surya Problem” along side Vidhu Pratap on Surya TV in 2015. She made her Malayalam debut with the film titled “Anuraga Karikkin Vellam,” directed via Khalid Rahman. Her 2nd film was once Georgettan “Pooram,” along side Dileep, which was once a commercially a hit film. Then she made her subsequent undertaking with the film “Oru Cinemakaaran,” with Vineeth Sreenivasan. Within the yr 2018 and 2019, she works for films like Hand of God, Unda and extra.
Rajisha Vijayan Biography
|Title
|Rajisha Vijayan
|Actual Title
|Rajisha Vijayan
|Nickname
|Rajisha
|Career
|Indian movie actress
|Date of Start
|31 August 1990
|Age
|28 (As of October 2018)
|Zodiac signal
|Virgo
|Father Title
|Vijayan
|Mom Title
|Sheela
|Siblings
|But to be Up to date
|Faith
|Hindu
|Tutorial Qualification
|Mass Verbal exchange
|College
|But to be Up to date
|School
|Amity College, Noida, New Delhi.
|Leisure pursuits
|Studying Books, Dancing, and Observing films
|Place of birth
|Perambra, Kozhikode, Kerala
|Nationality
|Indian
|Married
|No
|Husband Title
|But to be Up to date
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|None
|Youngsters
|None
|Present Town
|Perambra, Kozhikode, Kerala
Rajisha Vijayan Newest Motion pictures
- Kho Kho (2021)
- Karnan (2021)
- Love (2021)
- Sardar (2022)
Motion pictures Record
|Yr
|Movie
|Function
|Language
|Notes
|2016
|Anuraga Karikkin Vellam
|Elizabeth (Eli)
|Malayalam
|Debut Malayalam movie
|2017
|Georgettan’s Pooram
|Merlin
|Malayalam
|2017
|Oru Cinemakkaran
|Sara
|Malayalam
|2018
|Hand of God
|Queen
|Malayalam
|Theatre
|2019
|June
|June
|Malayalam
|Pre Manufacturing
|2019
|Unda
|TBA
|Malayalam
|Pre Manufacturing
|2020
|Karnan
|TBA
|Tamil
|Hit
Tv
|Yr
|Program
|Function
|Channel
|Notes
|2013-2014
|Susie’s code
|Host
|Surya Tune
|2013
|100% love
|Host
|Surya Tune
|2013
|Manassinikkare
|Host
|Surya Tune
|2014
|Women simplest
|Host
|Surya Tune
|2014
|Uggram Ujjwalam
|Co host
|Mazhavil Manorama
|2015
|Vanitha Movie Awards
|Host (Behind the scenes)
|Mazhavil Manorama
|2015
|surya Problem
|Co host
|Surya TV
|2015
|scorching and highly spiced
|Co host
|Asianet Cable Imaginative and prescient
|2015
|Gulumal
|herself
|Surya TV
|Particular look
Awards and nominations
|Yr
|Artist/Paintings
|Award
|Class
|End result
|2016
|Anuraga Karikkin Vellam
|Asiavision Awards
|New Promise in Appearing (Feminine)
|Received
|2017
|Kerala State Movie Awards
|Kerala State Movie Award for Easiest Actress
|Received
|2017
|Asianet Movie Award
|Easiest Celebrity Pair
|Received
|2017
|Asianet Movie Award
|Easiest Debut feminine
|Nominated
|2017
|Vanitha Movie Awards
|Easiest Celebrity Pair
|Received
|2017
|CPC Cine Awards
|Easiest actress
|Received
|2017
|2d IIFA Utsavam
|Efficiency In A Main Function-Feminine (Malayalam)
|Received
|2017
|Filmfare Awards South
|Filmfare Award for Easiest Actress – Malayalam
|Nominated
|2017
|South Indian World Film Awards
|Easiest Debut Actress – Malayalam
|Received
