Rajiv Gandhi Birth Anniversary: ​​Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to his father, said – Your son is a matter of pride

new Delhi: Today is the 75th birth anniversary of Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi before the order. On this occasion, Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to his father Rajiv Gandhi by remembering him. Rahul Gandhi told through a tweet that his father had foresight. He lived ahead of time. Rahul Gandhi wrote tweeting, Rajib Gandhi was a person who was ahead of his time due to his vision. On the other hand, he was a liberal and loving man.

Rahul Gandhi further wrote that I consider myself lucky to have him as my father. We remember him today and every day. Let me tell you that many leaders of Congress Party and other parties have paid tribute to Rajiv Gandhi by remembering him. Let us know that Rajiv Gandhi has the distinction of becoming the youngest Prime Minister of the country. It was only during the reign of Rajiv Gandhi that computers were first introduced in India. Although the computer was not in every house during that time, but it was in some selected government places. After this, gradually the computer era started in the country.

Rajiv Gandhi was a man with a tremendous vision, far ahead of his times. But above all else, he was a compassionate and loving human being. I am incredibly lucky and proud to have him as my father. We miss him today and everyday. pic.twitter.com/jWUUZQklTi – Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 20, 2020

Not only this, Rajiv Gandhi is also called the creator of Panchayati Raj. It is also said that Rajiv Gandhi has an important role to play in building modern India and it cannot be denied. However, after Indira Gandhi’s death, Rajiv Gandhi was not keen on becoming the Prime Minister. But the circumstances became such that he had to take oath as Prime Minister.

But the Gandhi family had already suffered a setback in the form of the assassination of Indira Gandhi and the second setback when Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated. Let us tell you that Rajiv Gandhi, the 9th Prime Minister of the country, died in a suicide bombing by Tamil fundamentalists during a campaign during the Lok Sabha elections in 1991.

