Rajiv Kapoor Wiki, Top, Age, Demise, Spouse, Youngsters, Circle of relatives, Biography & Extra

Rajiv Kapoor was once an Indian film actor, manufacturer, and director. He was once the youngest son of the mythical Indian actor and manufacturer Overdue Raj Kapoor.

Wiki/Biography

Rajiv Kapoor was once born on Saturday, 25 August 1962 (age 58 years; at the time of loss of life) in Mumbai. His zodiac sign is Virgo. He did his training at Our Lady of Perpetual Succour Faculty, Chembur, Mumbai.

Physically Glance

Top: 5′ 7″

Eye Colour: Brown

Hair Colour: Black

Family & Caste

He was once born in a Punjabi Khatri family.

Parents & Siblings

Rajiv was once born inside the well known Kapoor family of Bollywood.

His grandparents have been the mythical Indian actor Prithviraj Kapoor and Ramsarni Mehra.

His father, Overdue Raj Kapoor, was once an ace Indian actor and filmmaker. His mother’s establish is Krishna Kapoor. His brothers Randhir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor worked as actors in Hindi films. He had two sisters Ritu Nanda and Rima Jain.

His uncles have been the well known Indian actors Shammi Kapoor and Shashi Kapoor. Rajiv was once uncle to Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Aadar Jain, and Armaan Jain.

Relationships, Partner & Youngsters

After dating the Indian architect Aarti Sabharwal for two years, the couple bought married in 2001. Rajiv’s father was once no longer totally glad along with his marriage. His marriage didn’t ultimate long, and the duo bought divorced in 2003. Post his divorce, he was once related with the Indian actresses like Divya Rana and Nagma. The couple doesn’t have any teen.

Career

In 1983, he debuted as an actor throughout the Hindi film ‘Ek Jaan Hain Hum’ through which he carried out the serve as of Vikram Saxena.

He seemed in only a few Hindi films like ‘Mera Saathi’ (1985), ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili’ (1985), ‘Angaarey’ (1986), ‘Hum To Chale Pardes’ (1988), and ‘Naag Nagin’ (1989).

He worked as an executive manufacturer and editor in Hindi films paying homage to ‘Henna’ (1991), ‘Prem Granth’ (1996), and as a manufacturer in ‘Aa Ab Laut Chalen’ (1999). He was once moreover the director of the well-liked Hindi film ‘Prem Granth’ (1996). His ultimate movie as an actor was once ‘Zimmedar’ (1990).

Favourite Problems

Foods: Fish, Prawns, Khichdi

Film: Mera Naam Joker (1970)

Dying

On Tuesday, 9 February 2021, he passed away because of a huge cardiac arrest.

Data/Minutiae

His get started establish was once Virgoan Rajiv.

Reportedly, he was once considered since the least trendy son of the showman Raj Kapoor.

His family and friends used to call him Chimpu.

As consistent with some resources, in 1981, Raj Kapoor wanted to release Rajiv in a film titled “Bus Conductor,” alternatively the undertaking was once shelved.

A couple of of his bold scenes with the Indian actress Mandakini throughout the Hindi film ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili’ (1985) obtained monumental grievance. As consistent with some resources, he was once disappointed along with his father since the lead actress of the film Mandakini obtained further limelight after the film grew to develop into a success.

In one of the episodes of the English speak about provide ‘Rendezvous with Simi Garewal,’ he seemed along with his brother Rishi Kapoor.

In 1996, he was once generating a TV serial titled “Shaadi Ka Season,” alternatively the serial was once scrapped.

He was once in most cases spotted eating alcohol in occasions. Once, he created a ruckus throughout the flight once you have under the influence of alcohol.

In an interview, he shared that he had watched the Hindi film ‘Mera Naam Joker’ (1970) more than 150 events.