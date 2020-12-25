Rajnath Singh Appeal To Farmers: Rajnath’s Appeal- See new agricultural laws a year or two, if not beneficial …

Rajnath Singh Appeal to Farmers: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has made an appeal to the farmers agitating against the three agricultural laws of the central government. He has said that Kisan Bhai should see the new agricultural laws as an “experiment” for a year or two and if they do not benefit, the government will make necessary amendments in them. Also Read – Farmers Protest News: In Haryana, farmers took possession of most toll plaza, stopped the collection of toll tax

Describing the farmers who are protesting against the new agricultural laws as their people, Singh said, “Those who are sitting on dharna are farmers and have been born in the families of farmers. We have great respect for him. ” Also Read – Farmers Protest Enters 30th Day: Farmers adamant on Delhi’s borders, security increased on Delhi-UP border

Thousands of farmers have been lying on the borders of Delhi for nearly a month against the three agricultural laws enacted in September. These farmers are mainly from Punjab, Haryana and parts of Uttar Pradesh. Also Read – Farmers Protest: The government gave the proposal for talks again, Farmers Committee meeting will be held this afternoon

There have been at least five rounds of talks between the farmer unions and the government, but the deadlock has not been resolved. Farmers’ organizations are adamant on withdrawing the new laws and they fear that the new laws will weaken the mandi and minimum support price system. He also fears that the new laws will greatly increase the influence of the corporate world.

However, the government has tried to remove these apprehensions that such apprehensions are wrong and the purpose of the new laws is to help the farmers.

Addressing a rally in Dwarka in the national capital, Defense Minister Singh said that he himself is the son of a farmer. He assured that the Modi government ‘will never do anything which is not in the interest of farmers’.

Singh said, “People are trying to mislead the farmers about these agricultural laws that they are not in their interest. I am the son of a farmer and I have worked in the fields. I want to assure you that there is not a single provision in these laws which is against the farmers. “

He was addressing a rally organized under the public relations program of the ruling BJP regarding agricultural laws. He emphasized that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system will continue and some people are trying to make a false assumption that it will be finished.

While requesting farmers to take new agricultural laws experimentally, the former BJP president said that if these laws are not beneficial then the government will make all necessary amendments.

Singh said, “Now let the agricultural laws be enforced for a year or two. Let’s see this as an experiment… I know the intention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and we will make all necessary amendments in it. ”

Singh emphasized that all problems can be solved through dialogue and Prime Minister Modi wants the dialogue to continue with the farmers. Therefore, the government has invited him.

He appealed to all the protesting farmers to come forward to discuss agricultural laws and if they want to involve experts for discussion, the government is also ready for this.

The Defense Minister said, “Many rounds of negotiations have been held and whatever suggestions the farmers have given, our government is ready for all those amendments. Problems can be resolved only by negotiation, wherever there is scope for amendment, the government is ready for that. ”

Describing former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh as a great farmer leader, Singh also attacked the opposition parties and alleged that the Congress and the CPI always betrayed the farmer leader and broke their trust. He also discussed Sir Chhotu Ram in his speech.