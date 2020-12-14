Entertainment

Rajnath Singh gave trust to the donors – Agriculture laws were brought for good, government ready to listen to farmers

Kisan Andolan: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh insisted that the agricultural sector is the ‘mother sector’ and there was no question of taking any retroactive steps against it, amidst the ongoing opposition to the new agricultural laws. Addressing the annual general meeting of the FICCI Chamber of Industry, Rajnath Singh said that reforms have been made recently in the agriculture sector keeping in mind the best interests of the farmers. He also said that the government is always ready for ‘discussion and dialogue’. Also Read – Kisan agitation: Many roadways coming to Delhi closed, police asked people to choose alternative routes

The Defense Minister said, “There is never a question of taking any retrograde steps against our agriculture sector. The recent reforms have been done keeping in mind the best interests of Indian farmers. “He said,” Although we are always willing to listen to our peasant brothers, they are ready to give their assurance to clear their confusion, which We can give Our government is always ready for dialogue and discussion. ‘

Rajnath Singh said that agriculture is an area which has been able to avoid the adverse effects of global coronary virus. He said, “Our crops and their procurement are abundant and our godowns are full.” It is noteworthy that thousands of farmers have been protesting on the borders of Delhi for more than the last two weeks, demanding the repeal of the new agricultural laws. are performed.

