Rajnath Singh held a high-level meeting regarding the situation in East Ladakh, Ajit Doval and CDS Rawat were also present

New Delhi: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and top military officials on Friday discussed the five-point agreement between India and China to ease tensions on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

Government sources said that in the meeting, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General MM Naravane, Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal R. K. s. Bhadoria and Navy Chief Admiral Karmabir Singh and other officers were involved.

He said that the meeting also reviewed the overall security scenario in view of the latest confrontation between the two sides earlier this week on the southern shore of Pangong So (lake) in eastern Ladakh.

Sources here said that the agreement between the two countries was also discussed in the meeting.