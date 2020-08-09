Rajnath Singh made a big announcement, ban on import of 101 defense equipment, will become self-sufficient

New Delhi The self-sufficient India campaign was launched after the corona virus epidemic in the country. In this link, every sector of the country is trying to make it self-sufficient. In such a situation, the Government of India has taken a big decision in view of the persistence of China on the Indo-China border. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has made a big announcement on Sunday. Rajnath Singh said that India has banned the import of 101 equipment of defense sector. Also Read – Rafael’s wait is over, Indian Air Force pilots flying fighter jet from France airbase

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh made several tweets about the decisions taken in the defense sector. In this, the Defense Minister told that India will become self-sufficient in defense sector and production in defense sector will be increased. The 101 devices that have been banned will be made in India only. Also, 52 thousand crore rupees will be purchased from domestic defense companies. The Defense Minister said in a tweet that the Ministry of Defense is going to get big help under the Self-Reliant India Campaign. Production of these devices will be started in India by banning 101 devices. Also Read – Kargil Vijay Diwas: Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah gave tributes to jawans on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas

The list of 101 embargoed items comprises of not just simple parts but also some high tech weapon systems like artillery guns, assault rifles, corvettes, sonar systems, transport aircraft, LCHs, radars & many other items to fulfill needs of our defense services: defense Minister https://t.co/adSforDvW5 pic.twitter.com/TUBcfthOO6 Also Read – Air Force to Airstrike in Pakistan ready on China border: Rajnath Singh – ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2020

He said that this decision will help the Indian defense industry greatly. Through this, the defense industry will meet the needs of the Indian armed forces using their own design and capabilities or using techniques designed and developed by DRDO. Let us know that India-China border dispute has been going on for a long time. In such a situation, arms are being procured from abroad by the Indian Army in large quantities. In such a situation, the Indian Army can get the supply of weapons immediately, as well as to promote the domestic defense industries, so 101 devices have been banned.