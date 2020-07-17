Rajnath Singh reached Ladakh, China said on the dispute – I cannot guarantee to what extent a solution will be found.

Ladakh: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday that India is not a weak country and no power of the world can take an inch of its land. He said this while visiting Ladakh to take stock of the security situation in view of the ongoing deadlock along the border with China. Also Read – India has the highest test of corona virus infection after US: White House

Addressing the army and ITBP personnel in Lukung, Singh said talks were going on to resolve the deadlock in East Ladakh "but I cannot guarantee to what extent this will lead to a solution". Singh told Pengong "India is not a weak country," said an advance military post in Ladakh, located on the banks of the lake. No force in the world can touch even one inch of India's land. "

"We will not let the sacrifice of our soldiers go in vain," he said, referring indirectly to the martyrdom of 20 Indian soldiers during skirmishes with the Chinese army in the Galvan Valley on 15 June. Singh arrived in Leh on a day-long visit. He is accompanied by Defense Minister General Bipin Rawat and Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane in this visit of the Defense Minister.

There has been a standoff between Indian and Chinese soldiers since May 5 in eastern Ladakh. This tension increased greatly after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a clash between soldiers of the two countries in the Galvan Valley. However, after several rounds of diplomatic and military talks, troops from both sides started withdrawing from July 6.