Rajnath Singh reviews review meeting between India-China tension, Ajit Doval and other officials present

new Delhi: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the situation with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on the Indo-China dispute growing on the Ladakh border. Ajit Doval is also keeping an eye on the commander level talks. Yesterday, Ajit Doval also held an important meeting to review the situation. Heads of intelligence agencies and home secretaries were present in this meeting.

According to information received from Zee News, a commander-level meeting is going on in Chushul from 10 o'clock this morning. In such a situation, the position of the Indian Army in Pangong is better than the Chinese Army. In such a situation, China is constantly being accused of violating LAC by India. But the Indian Army has made it clear that on 29-30 August, Chinese soldiers were intruding into Indian territory, but the Indian Army personnel thwarted this effort.

According to Zee News, on the night of 20-30 August, Chinese troops tried to capture some Indian areas south of Pangong Lake in Ladakh. About 500 Chinese soldiers had come for this. The Chinese soldiers brought all the equipment with them. At night they wanted to capture the Kolatop hill but the Indian Army came to know about the cleverness of China and the Indian army stopped the Chinese soldiers and forced them to retreat.

Explain that the hill of Kalatop is a strategic location. This area comes in the part of India but China is claiming it. Never before was the Indian Army deployed on it, but in view of the cleverness of China, the Indian Army has captured this area. At the same time, the Global Times of China is giving a giggle to India that if there is a war, then the situation will worsen even from 1962.