Rajnath Singh’s statement- China has occupied so much of India’s land, continuously violating the agreement

new Delhi: Speaking in the Rajya Sabha on the India-China border dispute, Rajnath Singh said today that the Chinese action is a violation of our bilateral agreement. The actions by Chinese soldiers are against the 1993 and 1996 agreements. To establish peace in the LAC and border areas, respecting the Line of Actual Control is very important. Singh further said that although our armed forces follow it completely, it was not done by the Chinese Army. Also Read – Minister of State for Home said – no Chinese intrusion in 6 months, Congress bid – insult the martyrs, clarify the situation government

Praising the Army, Rajnath Singh said that restraint was maintained by the Indian Armed Forces even in that agitated atmosphere, while the soldiers also demonstrated the bravery necessary to protect the integrity of the region and the country. Although China claims 90,000 square kilometers in Indian territory in the eastern border i.e. Arunachal Pradesh. The Defense Minister further said that China has an illegal occupation of 38,000 square kilometers in the Ladakh sector. China is still continuing this. Also Read – Government of India will continue to give a befitting reply to China, BSP is with government and army: Mayawati

While our armed forces abide scrupulously by it, this has not been reciprocated by the Chinese side: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh in Rajya Sabha on India & China border issue https://t.co/ba0c9btOrb Also Read – India-China Standoff In Ladakh: India and China fire 100-200 warning shots near Pangong Lake in early September – report – ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2020

Under the China-Pakistan border agreement, which took place in 1963, Pakistan illegally gave 5,180 square kilometers of land to China, which is part of PoK. Referring to the incident of June 15, Rajnath Singh said that Colonel Santosh Babu and his 19 brave soldiers have made the supreme sacrifice in the Galwan Valley for the purpose of protecting the country’s integrity and the country. At the same time, our Prime Minister went to Ladakh to increase the morale of the army. Singh said that we are ready to deal with any situation.