Rajnath Singh’s strong message to China after ‘Shastra Puja’ – ‘want peace on the border but even an inch of land …’

On the occasion of Vijayadashami, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh performed arms worship near the China border in Nathula, Sikkim. During this period, the Defense Minister boosted the morale of the army and said, “India wants the tension on the border (India-China) to end and peace be preserved.” Apart from this, I believe that our army will not allow anyone to occupy even an inch of our land. ‘ Also Read – Mohan Bhagwat Dussehra Speech 2020: Sangh pramukh Mohan Bhagwat on Dussehra said arms worship, said – China was stunned by India’s response

#WATCH India wants that the Indo-China border tension should end & peace should be preserved. Also, I am confident that our army will not let anyone take even an inch of our land: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh at Sukna War Memorial in Darjeeling. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/1c9eFjN5Ny Also Read – Aaj Ka Gold Price 25 October 2020: Gold up to 18 thousand rupees in a year, but before Dussehra, prices fell by five thousand, see latest price – ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2020 Also Read – Mohan Bhagwat Dussehra Speech 2020: Sangh chief praises government on Corona, said- loss in India reduced

Please tell that Defense Minister Rajnath Singh is on a tour of Darjeeling and Sikkim. Due to this, he did arms worship at Sukma War Memorial in Darjeeling Darjeeling. Army Chief General MM Narwane was also present during this period. There is a tradition of performing weapon worship on the day of Vijayadashami. The Defense Minister said on this occasion, he is always very happy to meet Indian Army soldiers. Their morale has been very high, whatever praise is given to it is low.

West Bengal: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh performs ‘Shastra Puja’ at Sukna War Memorial in Darjeeling. Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane also present. pic.twitter.com/5bDL9pAoyW – ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2020

It is known that Rajnath Singh has been involved in the program of ‘Shastra Puja’ for a long time on the occasion of Dussehra. Last year, the Defense Minister arrived in France on the occasion of Dussehra, where he worshiped the fighter aircraft Rafael that India would get.

Earlier, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Narwane visited Sukna Corp in Darjeeling district of Bengal on Saturday. Sukna Corp has the responsibility to protect the borders with China and Bhutan. Singh and General Narvane reached Sukna Military Camp late Saturday night. Both are on a two-day visit to Darjeeling and Sikkim. During this time, the Defense Minister and the Chief of Army Staff will visit the forward areas and interact with the soldiers.

(Input: ANI)