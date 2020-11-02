Rajya Sabha: 10 Rajya Sabha candidates elected unopposed in UP, 8 BJP candidates and one SP-BSP candidate each

Uttar Pradesh Rajya Sabha Election 2020 Results: After nominations for the Rajya Sabha elections on 10 seats of Uttar Pradesh, all 10 candidates were elected unopposed on Monday. Eight out of ten belong to the Bharatiya Janata Party, while one member each belongs to the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party. There was no need to vote for the election. Also Read – Akhilesh Yadav’s attack on Mayawati, now it has been proved that BSP is BJP’s B team

With the election of eight BJP candidates, the party's strength in the upper house will also increase. Ramji Gautam from Bahujan Samaj Party and Professor Ram Gopal Yadav from Samajwadi Party have also reached Rajya Sabha. Among them, BJP's Brijlal, Haridwar Dubey, Geeta Shakya, Seema Dwivedi and BL Verma have reached the House for the first time. The party has given another chance to Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, BJP National General Ministers Arun Singh and Neeraj Shekhar. Elections were to be held in 10 seats for the Rajya Sabha, on which the candidates were already elected unopposed, but the Samajwadi Party created an uncontested candidate.

At the same time, seven BSP MLAs expressed their stand in support of SP, on which BSP supremo Mayawati suspended her from the party with immediate effect. However, in these elections, close ties were seen between the BSP and the BJP. On which Mayawati released a statement on Monday. She said that she will retire from politics but will never forge an alliance with the BJP.

The party’s national general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav from the Samajwadi Party and Ramji Gautam from the BSP have been declared the winners. Ramji Gautam has reached the Upper House for the first time while this is the third consecutive session of Professor Ram Gopal Yadav.

