Rajya Sabha Election 2020: Paswan’s Rajya Sabha seat will be a test of trust between BJP and JDU

Rajya Sabha Election 2020: After the demise of LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan, the trust of the ruling NDA is going to be tested for the vacant Rajya Sabha seat. In fact, due to LJP's attitude during the assembly elections, distrust was created between BJP and Jaduy. During the election, LJP had fielded a candidate against JDU by supporting BJP, due to which this distrust was created. Chirag Paswan openly made serious allegations against JDU leader and CM Nitish Kumar and made a sharp attack on him.

Now Ram Vilas may be in dispute over Paswan's Rajya Sabha seat. For this seat, LJP is considering fielding Reena Paswan, Ram Vilas Paswan's wife. However, she cannot field Reena until the BJP assures her.

It is believed that the BJP cannot give this assurance to the LJP right now. To win the only seat in the state, the support of 122 MLAs is needed from the 243-seat assembly. The NDA pass in the state has 125 seats.

LJP cannot send its member to the Rajya Sabha without the support of both the BJP and JDU, the major factions of the NDA.

The Election Commission has announced elections on December 14 for the only Rajya Sabha seat in the state. For this, a notification will be issued on 26 November. Nomination has to be filed by December 3.

During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Ram Vilas Paswan was sent to the Rajya Sabha under an agreement on seat sharing between BJP and LJP. During the Lok Sabha elections, LJP was given 6 Lok Sabha and one Rajya Sabha seats. At that time LJP had won all 6 seats.

The Indian Express has quoted LJP sources as saying that it will not field its candidate until positive signals are received from the BJP. He said that it is unlikely that JDU will support our candidate. This is how we field our candidates… It does not seem so.

A senior BJP leader says that she will not do anything that will shock her trust with JDU. Rather, the BJP will take this opportunity to build confidence in its relations with JDU.