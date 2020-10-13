Rajya Sabha Election: Election on November 9 for 11 Rajya Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand

Rajya Sabha Election Date: The Election Commission has announced the election date for 11 Rajya Sabha seats. Elections will be held on November 9 for 10 seats of Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh and 1 seat from Uttarakhand. These seats are getting vacant next month. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav are among the 10 Rajya Sabha members of Uttar Pradesh who are retiring on 25 November. Also Read – EC reduced the number of star campaigners of political parties in Bihar, this is the new number

Voting to be held on 9th November and counting to be conducted on the same day. https://t.co/0P3eVseptB – ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2020

Actor-leader Raj Babbar's term as a Rajya Sabha member from Uttarakhand will end on 25 November. Election votes will be counted in the evening on the same day after voting. The Election Commission said that notification for the election will be issued on October 20.

