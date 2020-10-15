Rajya Sabha elections: Hardeep Singh Puri, Arun Singh and Neeraj Shekhar may be BJP candidates

new Delhi: On the strength of its strong numbers in the state assemblies, the BJP hopes that it will win 10 out of 11 seats in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Elections are to be held on November 9 for 10 UP seats and 1 Rajya Sabha seat in Uttarakhand. One of these names has been decided by Union Urban Development Minister (Independent Charge) Hardeep Singh Puri. He was elected unopposed in the by-election for the Rajya Sabha seat from Uttar Pradesh in 2018 and now his term ends on 25 November. Also Read – Congress leader Udit Raj said- If madrasas cannot run with government money, then Kumbh should not be organized.

Another name may be of BJP leader Arun Singh, his term is also coming to an end. He was the general secretary in Amit Shah’s team and is now in the new team. A BJP official from Delhi said, “Singh has performed his organizational duties very well. The leadership trusts him, so there is every hope of nominating him again. ” Also Read – MP By-Polls: Controversy inside the party on Congress promissory note, photo of Rahul Gandhi, Digvijay Singh missing

The next name is believed to be Neeraj Shekhar. Shekhar, son of former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar, left his Rajya Sabha seat to join the BJP and left the Samajwadi Party (SP). As soon as he joined the BJP, he was given the seal of the top leader because he got an opportunity to meet Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah immediately. Also Read – Are the wires for the murder of BJP leader in Bengal connecting with Bihar? Bengal Police preparing to go to Munger

In such a situation, it is possible to field him in the UP Rajya Sabha elections. Another name that has come up is that of Laxmi Kant Bajpai, former state head of the BJP’s UP unit. Sources in the BJP credited him for ‘hard work’ in the state assembly elections held in 2017. 4-time MLA from Meerut, Bajpai played an important role in getting the BJP a landslide victory in the state, but he himself lost from the seat of Meerut.

There has been speculation about Ram Madhav, who was recently removed from the post of party general secretary, that he may get the candidature of the upper house, so that he can be accommodated in the next reshuffle of the cabinet. However, this was neither confirmed nor denied by any BJP official. Rajya Sabha members to retire on 25 November include Chandrapal Singh Yadav, Javed Ali, Ravi Prakash Verma, Ram Gopal Yadav (all from Samajwadi Party), Veer Singh and Rajaram (Bahujan Samaj Party), Raj Babbar and PL Punia (both from Congress) ), And Neeraj Shekhar, Hardeep Singh Puri, and Arun Singh (all from BJP).

Of these, only Raj Babbar was elected from Uttarakhand while the rest all represented Uttar Pradesh. Looking at the current mathematics, only the Samajwadi Party (SP) can win one seat in Uttar Pradesh. In such a situation, the SP will ensure that Ram Gopal Yadav wins from that seat.