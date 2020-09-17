Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Gasti died of Corona virus, not able to go to Parliament for a single day

new Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Gasti has passed away. He died of Corona virus. He was infected with the Corona virus. Ashok Gasti was a BJP MP from Karnataka. He was recently elected a Rajya Sabha member. He still could not reach Parliament even once. Also Read – Sero Survey: A third of Delhi’s population has won the battle with Corona! Antibodies found in this percentage

Ashok Gasti was just 55 years old. He was battling Corona virus infection for the last few days. He died today. He was recently elected to Rajya Sabha Member. Many people have mourned his death.

Even before this, many public representatives have lost their lives by getting infected by the corona virus. A few days ago the Telangana MP also died due to the corona virus. Many more people's representatives have lost their lives.