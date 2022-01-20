Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subhash Chandra reached Tirupati, worshiped Lord Balaji and blessed him

Dr. Subhash Chandra: Rajya Sabha MP and founding father of Zee Crew, Dr. Subhash Chandra worshiped with complete rituals within the well-known temple of Sri Venkateswara Swamy i.e. Tirupati Bala ji positioned within the hills of Tirumala. Upon his arrival on the temple’s major gate, he used to be accorded a heat welcome by way of TTD Further Government Officer AV Dharmareddy and different officers. After darshan of Lord blessed with Prasad, he used to be given ‘Vedashirvachanam’ i.e. particular blessings of God within the presence of Vedic pundits at Ranganayakula Mandapam.Additionally Learn – Dr Subhash Chandra stated – investigative journalism is finishing, now commercialization dominates

Rajya Sabha MP and founding father of Zee Crew Dr. Subhash Chandra used to be additionally offered with particular TTD diary ready on Teertha Prasadam and New Yr's calendar and Lord Balaji's calendar by way of the temple control right through this era.

‘Commendable initiative against propagation of faith’

After the worship used to be over, Dr. Subhash Chandra expressed his gratitude to everybody with nice excitement. All through this, he favored the paintings being carried out by way of TTD against the promotion of Hinduism.