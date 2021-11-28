Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Subhash Chandra’s 71st birthday celebrated in Sadalpur village, interacted with early life

Hisar: Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subhash Chandra is on Hisar excursion these days (Sunday). All the way through his excursion, he reached village Sadalpur in Adampur space. Dr. Subhash Chandra has followed 5 villages of Adampur space beneath Sansad Adarsh ​​Gram Yojana. Subhash Chandra Basis, early life group and villagers additionally celebrated the 71st birthday of Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subhash Chandra within the park situated close to Shiv Mandir of Sadalpur.Additionally Learn – ZEEL-Invesco: RIL’s necessary statement- Merger with Zee used to be ready, it used to be proposed to make Puneet Goenka as MD and CEO

Allow us to let you know that thirtieth November is the birthday of Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subhash Chandra. As of late, villagers in Sadalpur expressed their happiness by means of congratulating Dr. Chandra upfront, in the meantime Dr. Chandra additionally minimize the cake. From the degree, Dr. Subhash Chandra additionally shared his reviews and interacted with the early life.

All the way through this, Dr. Subhash Chandra acknowledged that to be able to transfer ahead, we will have to are living within the provide. With arduous paintings and determination, anything else will also be accomplished. On attaining the village, the villagers welcomed Dr. Subhash Chandra with flower garlands, in the meantime he used to be venerated by means of dressed in mementoes and shawls. Dr. Subhash Chandra, whilst sharing his revel in from the degree, additionally gave many career-related tricks to the early life.