Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh’s place of abode ‘attacked’, AAP chief accuses BJP of assault

Delhi Information Replace: Sanjay Singh, Rajya Sabha MP and chief of Aam Aadmi Celebration (AAP Chief Sanjay Singh) Ok North Road (North Road) There was an try to destroy the identify plate outdoor the federal government place of abode positioned. Delhi Police gave this data on Tuesday. Police mentioned that two folks had been detained on this regard and they’re being wondered. Additionally Learn – Delhi Information: 44-year-old aunt used to do grimy issues with a 16-year-old lady, printed via video-chat

The AAP chief, then again, has accused the BJP of calling it an assault. He mentioned in a video message – I’m at my North Road place of abode. My place of abode Rashtrapati Bhavan (Rashtrapati Bhawan) It’s only 100 meters away. However now my space has been attacked. I need to say very obviously to the Bharatiya Janata Celebration (BJP) and their goons that regardless of what number of assaults you get, you’ll be able to get me killed, however for those who scouse borrow donations within the temple constructed within the identify of Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram, then a No, I can say 1000 instances. Additionally Learn – Delhi Unencumber: Gyms, eating places, multiplexes, salons and weekly markets would possibly open in Delhi from subsequent week

Within the video, he additional mentioned – That is an insult to 115 crore Hindus, that is an insult to crores of Ram devotees, who minimize their abdomen and donated for the development of the temple. If donations are being stolen from me, I can lift that query over and over. The federal government will have to catch the donation thieves and put them in prison. Additionally Learn – Rar in AAP executive and Heart on Door to Door Ration Scheme, Ravi Shankar mentioned – Delhi underneath keep an eye on of ration mafia