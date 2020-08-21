Rajya Sabha seat vacant after Amar Singh’s death, to be held on September 11

new Delhi: The by-election will be held on September 11 in the vacant Rajya Sabha seat after the death of former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh. The Election Commission announced this on Friday. Amar Singh died on August 1 in a hospital in Singapore due to kidney disease. His term as a Rajya Sabha member from Uttar Pradesh was till July 2022. Also Read – BJP candidate Jai Prakash Nishad filed nomination for Rajya Sabha, seat vacant after the demise of SP MP

The commission said in a statement that notification will be issued on August 25 for the by-election and voting will be held on September 11. According to the established practice, the counting of votes will be done in the evening only after voting on September 11. Please tell that Amar Singh died on 1 August after a long illness.

Significantly, his term was to end in July 2022. Amar Singh was elected a Rajya Sabha MP from the Samajwadi Party. But he later shifted to BJP. Recently, Jai Prakash Nishad of BJP was elected unopposed in the by-election for Rajya Sabha after the death of Beni Prasad Verma.

