Rakesh Grasp is without doubt one of the widespread choreographer’s works within the Telugu movie trade. He additionally labored in some Sandalwood movies. He began to appear at the large display Avva which was once launched in 2011. Rakesh labored with best celebrities like Venkatesh, Actor Ram, Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Ram Pothineni, and extra. He changed into an excellent dancer and runs the dance academy SRK.