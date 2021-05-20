Rakesh Tikait amongst Kovid clarified the tactic of farmer motion, additionally spoke on expanding subsidy on DAP fertilizer

Farmer chief Rakesh Tikait protesting towards the Heart’s 3 agricultural expenses (BKU Chief Rakesh Tikait) The location at the motion was once clarified on Thursday as of late. Indian Farmer’s Union (Bharatiya Kisan Union) The chief of the Tikait mentioned that until the federal government does now not make a regulation on MSP, the farmer won’t return. In Rewari, Haryana, he mentioned that the federal government will have to speak about all of the problems with the farmers. We will be able to now not move until farmers don’t concentrate. Tikait mentioned that the street to Corona is going to the health facility and methods to the farmer is going to Parliament, the trails of each are other. Additionally Learn – Kisan Andolan: After ‘Chakka Jam’, ‘Rail will forestall’ farmers around the nation for 4 hours as of late; Railways deploys further safety team of workers

Farmer chief Tikait DAP Fertilizer through Heart (Di-ammonium Phosphate fertiliser) However on expanding the subsidy, he mentioned that the Modi govt has performed this beneath drive from the farmers. He advised the inside track company ANI that the cost of the fertilizer was once Rs 1900. Farmers’ organizations stressed the federal government by contrast. This example was once additionally raised within the ongoing protests of the Kisan Samyukta Morcha. Additionally Learn – Kisan Andolan: Rakesh Tikait’s elder brother advised ‘System’ to finish the peasant motion, gave this recommendation to the federal government …

Right through this, Rakesh Tikait reiterated the call for of the Heart to withdraw the 3 expenses. He mentioned that the Heart will have to withdraw the rural expenses. Farmers were protesting by contrast for the final six months. Masses of farmers were protesting on other borders of Delhi since 26 November final yr. Additionally Learn – National Chakka Jam: Delhi-NCR, UP and Uttarakhand won’t have Chakka Jam, Rakesh Tikait explains the rationale at the back of this

It’s recognized that on Wednesday, the federal government higher the subsidy on DAP fertilizer through 140%. This is, now farmers gets a subsidy of 1200 rupees as a substitute of 500 rupees in line with sack. With this, farmers should pay Rs 1200 as a substitute of Rs 2,400 in line with sack.