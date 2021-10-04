Rakesh Tikait reached Lakhimpur Kheri, demanded the sacking of MoS and the arrest of his son

Lakhimpur Kheri: Bharatiya Kisan Union chief Rakesh Tikait has blamed the dismissal of Union Minister of State for House Ajay Mishra and homicide towards his son in reference to the killing of 8 other people, together with 4 farmers, in a conflict at Tikonia in Lakhimpur Kheri district. A case has been registered and demanded his arrest.Additionally Learn – Lakhimpur Kheri Conflict: Yogi govt in motion, UP Police registers FIR towards 14 other people together with Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s son

Chatting with journalists within the early hours of Monday, Tikait mentioned that his call for from the federal government is to sack Union Minister of State for House Ajay Mishra and arrest him after registering a homicide case towards Mishra's son Ashish for allegedly killing farmers through riding them to loss of life. to be carried out. Tikait reached Lakhimpur Kheri at the intervening night time of October 3-4.

He additionally demanded from the federal government one crore rupees each and every as ex-gratia quantity to the family members of the farmers killed on this incident and govt jobs to the dependents. Tikait mentioned that the useless farmers will likely be cremated most effective after those calls for are met.

Different farmers provide on the press convention alleged that the son of the Union Minister of State for House had additionally shot on the farmers. He mentioned that farmers are in a position for demonstration in tehsils and headquarters of each and every district, if their calls for don’t seem to be met, then there will likely be a large protest.

8 other people, together with 4 farmers, had been killed within the violence that broke out in Tikonia house of ​​Lakhimpur Kheri district on Sunday right through farmers’ protest over the consult with of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Leader Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

The incident came about at the Tikonia-Banbirpur street. Offended farmers torched each automobiles after two automobiles of BJP employees who had been going to convey the Deputy Leader Minister to the venue allegedly hit the protesters. 4 farmers and 4 other people at the automobiles died on this incident.

The farmers allege that Union Minister of State for House Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish rammed his automotive at the farmers, which ended in his loss of life. Alternatively, Mishra says that his sons weren’t provide on the time of the incident. The farmers had been protesting towards Maurya’s consult with to Banbirpur, which is the local village of Union Minister of State for House and Kheri MP Ajay Kumar Mishra.