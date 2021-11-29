Rakesh Tikait said- go back of agriculture legislation in Lok Sabha, tribute to 750 useless farmers, will stand for MSP

Farm Rules Repeal Invoice Handed: The iciness consultation of Parliament began from as of late and at the first day of the consultation, the rural legislation withdrawal invoice was once handed through voice vote. (Farm Rules Repeal Invoice Handed) Finished. As well as, agricultural legislation (Farm Rules) formally again. For this, the farmers have been protesting for the closing 365 days. Farmer leaders and agitations after the withdrawal of this invoice (Kisan Andolan) Rakesh Tikait, one of the vital outstanding leaders of UP, acknowledged in Kaushambi, that the rural legislation (Farm Rules) Getting again is a tribute to 750 farmers who misplaced their lives throughout the motion.Additionally Learn – Invoice to repeal agricultural rules could also be offered in Rajya Sabha on Monday simplest after Lok Sabha, BJP asks its MPs to come back ‘totally ready’

Rakesh Tikait (Rakesh Tikait) Mentioned that 750 farmers gave their lives to get this legislation again throughout the agitation. This can be a tribute to him. Rakesh Tikait acknowledged that the farmers' motion will proceed. We have now any other calls for that are but to be fulfilled. who need that SMEs Desire a legislation for (Minimal Give a boost to Worth).

Rakesh Tikait acknowledged that until the legislation might not be made on MSP. Until then the motion will cross on. Give an explanation for that because of the agitation, PM Modi had introduced to withdraw the Agriculture Act. The PM had acknowledged that agricultural rules are being withdrawn. Now the farmers must go back to their houses and get started operating. On the other hand, the farmers refused to finish the motion and the motion remains to be happening.