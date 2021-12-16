Rakesh Tikait stated I’m really not contesting elections, no birthday party will have to use my identify and photograph

Meerut : Indian Farmer’s Union (BKU) chief Rakesh Tikait (Rakesh Tikait) stated on Wednesday that he’s no longer contesting any elections. Together with this, he has additionally warned all of the political events to not use his identify and film in any poster for his political beneficial properties. Allow us to let you know that on Tuesday itself, a poster got here out, wherein there used to be a large image of Rakesh Tikait and Jayant Chaudhary (Jayant Chaudhary) on each side of him.Jayant Chaudhary) and Akhilesh Yadav (Akhilesh Yadav) have been visual. Farmer chief Rakesh Tikait had additionally adverse this poster. Provide an explanation for that the 3 agricultural rules (3 Farm Regulations) has been withdrawn via the Central Govt and the farmers have suspended their agitation. On Wednesday, when the farmers returned to their houses after vacating the borders of Delhi, then Meerut (MeerutRakesh Tikait were given a heat welcome inAdditionally Learn – Kisan Andolan: Rakesh Tikait stated at the means – Our motion has been postponed, no longer over; Farmers celebrated, see VIDEO

Speaking to information company ANI, Rakesh Tikait stated that he’s no longer going to contest any election. No political birthday party will have to use his identify and photograph. Considerably, on 9 December, the United Kisan Morcha had taken a call to droop the farmers’ agitation that were happening for a 12 months. Previous, he had won a letter from the Central Govt, wherein his Minimal Give a boost to Value (MSP)SMEsIt used to be promised to shape a committee to meet the call for of ) and used to be knowledgeable to withdraw all of the circumstances towards the protesting farmers with instant impact. Additionally Learn – Lakhimpur Case: After the record of the SIT, the farmers said- Union Minister Ajay Mishra will have to be arrested

The farmers began returning to their houses from December 11. On Wednesday, the farmers after all vacated all of the borders of Delhi. They returned to their respective villages with vehicles and tractors. The farmers had camped in Delhi’s Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri borders for the previous 365 days, wherein their primary call for used to be the withdrawal of 3 agricultural rules. Top Minister Narendra Modi himself introduced the withdrawal of those rules in a message to the country at the instance of Gurpurab and it used to be additionally authorized within the wintry weather consultation of Parliament. Additionally Learn – Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Now not an twist of fate, it used to be a deliberate assault, SIT advised the court docket

On Wednesday, ahead of leaving the Delhi border, Rakesh Tikait had stated that this motion has been postponed, no longer over. Now there might be a evaluation assembly on January 15. The United Kisan Morcha says that if the federal government does no longer satisfy its guarantees, then we can get started our motion once more.