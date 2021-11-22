Rakesh Tikait took a jibe, mentioned – Owaisi and BJP have ‘uncle-nephew’ courting, they don’t discuss on TV

Rakesh Tikait: BKU chief Rakesh Tikait, who arrived for the Kisan Mahapanchayat arranged in Lucknow after the announcement of the withdrawal of all 3 agricultural regulations, focused the BJP and Owaisi as uncle and nephew. Tikait mentioned that ‘BJP and Asaduddin Owaisi are uncle and nephew. Owaisi mentioned that it is a subject of uncle-nephew’s birthday party. If the nephew asks for it, the uncle will go back it too. If truth be told, Owaisi had demanded the withdrawal of CAA-NRC at the strains of all 3 agricultural regulations.Additionally Learn – Kisan Mahapanchayat LIVE Updates: Farmers’ Mahapanchayat began in Lucknow, farmers reached in massive numbers

Allow us to tell that Asaduddin Owaisi has warned that if NPR-NRC is introduced, then Shaheen Bagh shall be constructed right here. To this, Tikait mentioned that as a substitute of talking on TV, he can at once ask the BJP about this. Additionally Learn – UP Meeting Election 2022: Asaduddin Owaisi warns – If NPR-NRC is introduced, Shaheen Bagh shall be raised right here

Along side this, farmer chief Rakesh Tikait has demanded the arrest and dismissal of Union Minister of State for House Ajay Mishra Teni. Additionally Learn – After the announcement of withdrawal of agricultural regulations, farmers’ open letter to the Top Minister put ahead those six calls for to finish the demonstration

Lucknow | Owaisi & BJP percentage a bond of ‘chacha-bhatija’ (uncle-nephew). He must now not speak about this on TV, he can simply ask at once: BKU Chief Rakesh Tikait, on Asaduddin Owaisi’s call for of repealing CAA & NRC %.twitter.com/R8iIZKoRnI — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 22, 2021

Concentrated on the Heart, Rakesh Tikait mentioned, the minimal make stronger value (MSP) has now not been introduced but. MSP is a large query. At the acquire of MSP, Tikait mentioned that the federal government is mendacity, there is not any treatment for lies.

He additional mentioned, ‘Union Minister of State for House Ajay Mishra Teni must be sacked. Make a regulation on MSP. 750 farmers died, they must be sorted. There’s a coverage coming for milk additionally, we’re in opposition to that too, there could also be a seed regulation. Need to speak about all this.