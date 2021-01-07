Rakesh Tikait warns the government, says – we are ready to perform by May 2024

new Delhi: Farmers are taking out a march today against the agricultural laws implemented by the central government. Tomorrow is going to be the ninth round of talks between the farmer and the Government of India, before which the farmers have demonstrated their power today. Farmers have come to the streets with their tractors. This tractor march is being done on the expressway via Kondli-Manesar-Palwal. Also Read – Supreme Court expresses concern over farmer movement, said – problem may be like tabliagi Jamaat

During the Kisan Tractor rally, the spokesman of the Bharatiya Kisan Union Rakesh Tikait said that we are taking out this rally to warn the government. On 26th January, we are going to take out the tractor parade. Tikait warned that we are ready to agitate by May 2024. Also Read – Delhi NCR Traffic Advisory: Avoid going on these routes in Delhi NCR, these routes will divert due to tractor rally

Let us know that 8 meetings of the Government of India have been held with the farmers, in which all are sitting idle. In a meeting, the government has accepted some of the farmers’ excuses, but the farmers demand that the entire agricultural laws should be removed and the MSP (Minimum Support Price) be given legal legalization. The tractor rally taken by the farmers is so huge that you can guess from this that only 15 tractors of tractors were visible on the road. Also Read – ‘Republic Day Parade Trailer Will Be’: Farmers will take out tractor rally today, know what will be the route and time?