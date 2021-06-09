Rakesh Tikait will meet Mamta Banerjee at 3 o’clock, mentioned – we’re in a position to speak to the central executive

Kolkata: Bharatiya Kisan Union chief Rakesh Tikait is able to communicate to the central executive. He has mentioned that if the federal government needs to speak to us, then we’re in a position to speak. On the similar time, lately at 3 pm, he’s going to satisfy Leader Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata. Rakesh Tikait will meet with Mamta Banerjee to talk about the continuation of the continued farmers’ motion in opposition to the rural regulations of the central executive. Rakesh Tikait mentioned that we need to congratulate Mamta Banerjee at the victory within the Bengal Meeting elections. Additionally Learn – Farmer leaders will meet Mamta Banerjee, mentioned – thanking for the election victory, will ask for strengthen for the motion

Tikait mentioned that although the central executive needs to speak to us, it is able to communicate to them. In regards to the upcoming UP elections, he mentioned that we're going to play crucial position within the UP elections. Since the new agricultural regulations are black regulations for farmers. We can put power at the central executive to finish this. When requested about Mamta Banerjee's nationwide politics, Tikait mentioned that we will be able to strengthen handiest in circumstances of farmer downside, we don't seem to be in politics.

Allow us to let you know that that is the primary assembly of Rakesh Tikait with Mamta Banerjee after the Bengal Meeting elections. It's price noting that Rakesh Tikait had reached Kolkata handiest on Tuesday. Tikait says that he'll meet Mamta Banerjee at 3 pm lately. All over this he'll communicate on farmers, agriculture, well being and training.