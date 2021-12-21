Rakhi Sawant stuck in giant hassle with husband Ritesh Raj, mom stated – I do not even know, know

Bihar Information: Ritesh Raj and Rakhi Sawant, who entered ‘Bigg Boss 15’ as Rakhi Sawant’s husband, are in giant hassle. In line with the tips won via Zee Information, IITian Ritesh Raj, a resident of Bettiah district of West Champaran, has married actress Rakhi Sawant and folks have come to find out about this after a very long time. The inside track of Rakhi Sawant and Ritesh Raj’s marriage used to be first created via Ritesh’s spouse and now her brother has lodged a criticism with Bettiah police station.Additionally Learn – Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan’s anger on Rakhi’s husband Ritesh in Weekend Ka Vaar, stated – ‘We communicate like this…

Ritesh Raj is the son of retired Rajendra Prasad, resident of Rajguru Chowk of Bettiah Nagar police station house, in opposition to whom this example has been registered. Ritesh Raj is married to Bollywood actress Rakhi Sawant, however neither his circle of relatives nor his first spouse is acutely aware of this. Referring to which the brother of Ritesh’s first spouse, a resident of Nawada, has lodged a criticism with town police station. Additionally Learn – Bihar: Raid on sub registrar, were given such a lot money that officials have been stunned to look pricey vehicles, houses value crores additionally recovered

In line with data won via Zee Information

Ravikant, brother of Ritesh’s first spouse, has advised in an utility to the police that ten days in the past, he noticed Ritesh Raj as Rakhi Sawant’s husband in Bigg Boss serial on TV, and then contacted Ritesh’s area. However Ritesh’s members of the family refused to speak whilst threatening. Within the utility, the brother of Ritesh’s first spouse has demanded that the cash and jewelery given in dowry be returned to his sister. On this regard, Bettiah SP Upendranath Verma stated that the topic is being investigated and suitable motion will likely be taken.

Mom stated – I have no idea

The mummy of Ritesh’s mom residing in Bettiah additionally has no details about the wedding of her son. When she used to be requested, she began giggling and stated that simplest after assembly the brand new daughter-in-law will be capable to inform how her nature is. How is she. Ritesh is an engineer and lives in Hyderabad and his folks reside of their area at Rajguru Chowk in Bettiah.

If Ritesh’s mom is to be believed, his first spouse hasn’t ever lived right here since marriage, she lived with Ritesh in Hyderabad and went to her maternal house after beating her. Ritesh’s first marriage happened on 1 December 2014, and then he moved to Chennai in 2015 together with his spouse.

Ritesh’s brother-in-law has alleged that when marriage, Ritesh and his folks ceaselessly used to overcome up his sister and an try used to be made to kill her. A case is already registered on this topic, listening to which Patna Prime Court docket had handed an order on 6 February 2019 that each the events will have to examine or make one time agreement on the mediation heart.

Ritesh’s spouse Snigdha Priya additionally accused Ritesh of thrashing, dishonest and stated that after he didn’t take divorce then how can he get married once more.

Speaking to the web page Indian Specific in this entire topic, Ritesh stated, ‘I by no means denied that I married her however this dating ended way back and it used to be as a result of she had married Snigdha Priya with any person else. had determined to run away in combination and he abducted my kid too.