Raksha Bandhan 2020: What is the most beneficial time to tie Rakhi, know the method of worship and auspicious time

Raksha Bandhan 2020: The festival of Raksha Bandhan is celebrated on the full moon day of Savan month. Raksha Bandhan 2020 will be celebrated on 3rd August i.e. the last Monday of Sawan. Rakshabandhan means on this day, the brother pledges to protect his sister. This festival shows the sacred relationship between every brother and sister. This year's Rakshabandhan is very special in itself because this time Ayushman is becoming the sum of longevity and omnipresence.

But do you know that tying of Rakhi is also auspicious. This festival of Rakhi is being celebrated across the country on 3 August. For this, the auspicious time of ritual is auspicious from 9 o'clock in the morning to 9 o'clock in the morning from 9 to 14 in the night. The duration of auspicious time is 11 hours. At the same time, in the afternoon, the auspicious time is from 1.49 am to 4:30 pm in the evening. On the other hand, the Muhurta of Pradosh Kaal will be from 4 to 10 in the evening from 9 to 14 in the night.

If we talk about worshiping, if it is possible, then take a bath in the morning and tie a rakhi in auspicious time. For this, bring tilak, sandalwood etc. in a plate and decorate the brother's mouth and tie a rakhi on his right wrist. If you are younger then take blessings of brother otherwise if brother is small then he should take your blessings.