Raksha Bandhan 2021: President Ram Nath Kovind Greets Electorate On Eve Of Rakhi, Says ‘All Folks Will have to Devote Themselves In opposition to Making sure Protection Of Ladies’ | 📰 LatestLY

By
Kim Diaz
-
0
Raksha Bandhan 2021: President Ram Nath Kovind Greets Citizens on Eve of Rakhi, Says ‘All People Should Dedicate Themselves Towards Ensuring Safety of Women’ | 📰 thenewstrace

Raksha Bandhan 2021: President Ram Nath Kovind Greets Electorate on Eve of Rakhi, Says ‘All Folks Will have to Devote Themselves In opposition to Making sure Protection of Ladies’

(SocialLY brings you the entire newest breaking information, viral tendencies and knowledge from social media global, together with Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above submit is embeded without delay from the person’s social media account and thenewstrace Workforce would possibly not have changed or edited the content material frame. The perspectives and info showing within the social media submit don’t mirror the reviews of thenewstrace, additionally thenewstrace does now not suppose any accountability or legal responsibility for a similar.)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here