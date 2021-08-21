Raksha Bandhan 2021: President Ram Nath Kovind Greets Electorate On Eve Of Rakhi, Says ‘All Folks Will have to Devote Themselves In opposition to Making sure Protection Of Ladies’ | 📰 LatestLY

Raksha Bandhan 2021: President Ram Nath Kovind Greets Electorate on Eve of Rakhi, Says ‘All Folks Will have to Devote Themselves In opposition to Making sure Protection of Ladies’

President Ram Nath Kovind greets electorate at the eve of Raksha Bandhan, says all other people must devote themselves against making sure protection of girls by way of expanding their participation in nation-building — Press Accept as true with of India (@PTI_News) August 21, 2021

