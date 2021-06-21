Raksha Bandhan Film (2022): Solid | Teaser | Poster | Trailer | Free up Date

The tale of the film is ready bonding between brother and sisters with love in opposition to circle of relatives beside each scenario and circumstance. The Script for the film is written through Himanshu Sharma and Kanika. Raksha Bandhan film is Offered and Allotted through ZEE Studios.
Raksha Bandhan Film Complete Main points
|Director
|Aanand L Rai
|Manufacturer
|Alka Hiranandani with Color Yellow Manufacturing
|Style
|Circle of relatives Drama
|Script creator
|Himanshu Sharma and Kanika
|Solid
|Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna,
Sadia Khateeb, and Smrithi Srikanth
|Tune
|But to be Up to date
|Cinematographer
|But to be Up to date
|Editor
|But to be Up to date
|Manufacturing Corporate
|Cape of Excellent Movies
|Free up date
|2022
|Language
|Hindi
Raksha Bandhan Film Solid
Right here’s the essential characters solid listing from Raksha Bandhan Film,
Raksha Bandhan Trailer
- Trailer can be to be had quickly
Raksha Bandhan Songs
