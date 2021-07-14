Raksha Bandhan Film Main points | Famous person solid | Unlock date | Tale | Solid and team | Wiki main points | Poster | Trailer | Funds | Field Place of job Assortment | Hit or flop – Raksha Bandhan is an upcoming 2021 Bollywood drama movie directed through Aanand L. Rai. The movie is produced through Aanand L. Rai and Alka Hiranandani underneath the banner of Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Just right Movies.

The film megastar Akshay Kumar within the lead position. The movie is according to the brother-sister dating. The film comes out on Nov 5, 2021. So that is what we can discuss ‘Raksha Bandhan’ film solid & team, film main points and a lot more in regards to the film.

Raksha Bandhan Film Poster

Raksha Bandhan film solid and team

Director: Aanand L. Rai

Manufacturer: Aanand L. Rai and Alka Hiranandani

Writer: Himanshu Sharma

Famous person solid: Akshay Kumara

Manufacturing corporate: Colour Yellow Productions, Cape of Just right Movies

Newsletter date: Nov 5, 2021

– Capturing of Raksha Bandhan Motion pictures Began from June 21, 2021

Raksha Bandhan Film Tale

The movie is in regards to the brother-sister dating, whose poster has been launched. Akshay Kumar is observed with 4 ladies and it kind of feels that Akshay Kumar is together with his sisters. The movie is according to a brother-sister dating.

Raksha Bandhan Film Unlock Date

The movie is slated for free up on Nov 5, 2021.

Raksha Bandhan Film Trailer

To be had quickly…

Raksha Bandhan Film Field Place of job Assortment

Raksha Bandhan Film 1st Day Assortment – Replace Coming Quickly

Raksha Bandhan Film second Day Assortment – Replace Coming Quickly

Raksha Bandhan Film third Day Assortment – Replace Quickly

Raksha Bandhan Film 4th Day Assortment – Replace Quickly

Raksha Bandhan Film fifth Day Assortment – Updating Coming Quickly

Raksha Bandhan Film sixth Day Assortment – Updating Coming Quickly

Raksha Bandhan Film seventh Day Assortment – Replace Coming Quickly