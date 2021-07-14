Rakshasudu 2 Film (2022): Forged | Trailer | Songs | BGM | Unencumber Date

By
Kim Diaz
-
0
Rakshasudu 2 Movie (2022): Cast | Trailer | Songs | BGM | Release Date

Rakshasudu 2 is against the law mystery motion drama and essentially the most awaited sequel of the blockbuster movie Rakshasudu (2019) directed by means of Ramesh Varma. This is a remake model of the Tamil film Ratsasan (2018). Rakshasudu 2 film screenplay used to be written by means of Srikanth Vissa who’s widely recognized for Pushpa, 18 pages, and Satan Motion pictures. This mystery drama is collectively produced by means of Havish and Satyanarayana Koneru. Ghibran composes the serious exciting background ratings and daunting track for the movie. The makers of the film will finalize the entire forged and group for the movie. The movie will unlock in theatres in overdue 2022.

Rakshasudu 2 Film Main points

[su_table responsive=”yes” alternate=”yes” fixed=”yes” class=””]

Director Ramesh Varma
Manufacturer Havish and Satyanarayana Koneru
Style Crime Mystery Drama
Forged But to be up to date
Song Ghibran
Cinematographer Venkat C Dileep
Display screen Author Srikanth Vissa
Manufacturing Corporate Havish Productions
Unencumber date 2022
Language Telugu

[/su_table]

Rakshasudu 2 Film Forged

Rakshasudu 2 Film Songs

Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.

