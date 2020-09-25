Rakul Preet Singh, Deepika Padukone will be questioned before the NCB today after excuses

Mumbai: Ever since the strings of the Sushant Singh Rajput death case started connecting with the world of drugs, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has been involved in questioning Bollywood actors. The names of many artists have been revealed one after the other. In this episode, the names of many actresses including Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, and Shraddha Kapoor have been revealed. Please tell that summons have been issued to many actresses including Rakul Preet for questioning. Rakul Preet Singh will be questioned today. At the same time, it is expected that on September 26 i.e. tomorrow, NCB will interrogate Deepika Padukone in the drugs case. Also Read – Deepika Padukone arrived in Mumbai from Goa, leaving the shoot to appear before NCB, but …

Please tell that today Rakul Preet Singh and Deepika Padukone will be questioned by the manager Karishma Prakash. Let us know that on Thursday evening, Deepika Padukone came to Mumbai via private plane from Goa with her husband and actor Ranveer Singh. Deepika Shakun Batra was busy shooting for the film in Goa. At the same time, Sara Ali Khan from the family vacation has also returned on Thursday. NCB will also interrogate Sara. Also Read – Video: Deepika Padukone seen at Goa airport with Ranveer Singh, 26 will be involved in the investigation

Explain that during the interrogation of Karishma Prakash, the NCB wants to find out who the person who is mentioned in the chat is. On the other hand, if we talk about Rakul Preet, it has also reached Mumbai. Earlier, the NCB issued summons to them. On September 24, Rakul Preet Singh was to appear before the NCB for questioning but it was said on behalf of Rakul that he has not received summons. In this regard, the NCB says that Rakul is making excuses. Also Read – Sara Ali leaves Goa for Mumbai, will inquire NCB 26