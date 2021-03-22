Rakuten Viki Adds Transactional VoD Layer in North America

Rakuten Viki, a streaming platform specializing in Asian content material and fan-generated sub-titles, is launching a transactional VOD perform in North America. The brand new performance kicks off with two latest Korean films, “Josee” and “New Yr Blues.”

Backed by Japanese e-commerce and leisure group Rakuten, Viki at the moment operates an ad-supported video service (AVOD) and two tiers of subscription video (SVOD). The TVOD part will permit the corporate to supply content material with but shorter home windows. “Josee,” an adaptation of Japan’s “Josee: The Tiger and the Fish,” and which is unique to Viki, launched in Korean theaters in December. “New Yr Blues,” about 4 {couples} who should overcome their fears, launched final month.

The TVOD choice is priced at $4.99 or decrease. It’s out there through desktop browser, Roku, Amazon Firestick, Apple TV Plus, Android TV, Chromecast, and on cell gadgets.

“Rakuten Viki goals to carry a few of the hottest Asian films and dramas to followers inside days after their debut in Asia. With the launch of TVoD, followers can shortly and simply entry extremely anticipated movies like ‘Josee,’ that they will then watch anytime, wherever and at their very own comfort. It’s additionally a strategy to watch in-demand, unique content material that isn’t too arduous on the pockets,” stated the corporate’s senior VP of content material and partnerships, Sarah Kim.

Based again in 2007 with start-up funding from Singapore’s Neoteny Labs, Viki was a pioneer of Asian streaming. It was acquired by Rakuten in 2015 and itself acquired Asian popular culture fan website Soompi in 2015.

In the present day Rakuten Viki claims greater than 1,700 TV exhibits and films from Korea, Japan, mainland China, Taiwan and Thailand which are accessible free of charge or by means of the completely different subscription tiers, and 55 million customers. It has been concerned in unique content material together with “Dramaworld.” Followers and fanatics have added sub-titles in roughly 150 languages.

Presently out there titles embody Korean zombie thriller “Practice to Busan,” Chinese language romantic comedy collection “Go Go Squid!,” Korean drama “True Magnificence,” and hit Okay-pop survival present “I-LAND,” the unique Korean collection “Good Physician” and “King of Masked Singer,” forerunner of U.S. collection “The Masked Singer.”