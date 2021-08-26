Ram Charan And Jr NTR Jet Off In Their Swanky Rides Publish Wrapping Up RRR

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR has been within the information since its inception. The movie boasts of a truly proficient
solid with names like Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and extra being part of it.
Now, a video from the units of the movie has surfaced on-line, the place one can see Ram Charan and Jr NTR exiting in position of their swanky rides submit wrapping up the movie. Test it out.
TIGER @tarak9999 and CHEETAH @AlwaysRamCharan
Leaving the set after wrapping up their ultimate shot for the film nowadays! #RRRMovie @ssrajamouli @DVVMovies
— VamsiShekar (@UrsVamsiShekar) August 26, 2021
The makers of the movie took to social media to announce, “And that’s a wrap! Excluding for a couple of pickup pictures, we’re formally finished with all of the shoot of #RRRMovie. By the way completed with the similar motorcycle shot that we began with on November nineteenth 2018.”