Ram Janm Bhoomi Poojan Ceremony Guests List: Guest list prepared on Advani’s advice, know who are invited

Ram Janm Bhoomi Poojan Ceremony Guests List: General Secretary of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust Champat Rai has said that 175 distinguished guests have been invited for the Bhoomi Poojan program to be held for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Trust general secretary Champat Rai told reporters that the invitation list has been prepared by 'discussing privately' with senior BJP leaders LK Advani and Murali Manohar Joshi besides senior lawyer K Parasaran and other dignitaries.

He said that out of 175 distinguished guests invited for the main function, 135 are saints who are associated with various spiritual traditions and all of them will be present.

Apart from these, some dignitaries of the city have also been invited.

Rai said that Salil Singhal, nephew of late VHP leader Ashok Singhal, will be ‘Yajman’ in the program. Also, Nepal’s saints have also been invited because Janakpur also has connections with Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Ayodhya.

He said that the government will also issue a postage stamp which is based on the design of the temple. According to Rai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also plant ‘Parijat’ in the campus.