Ram Janmabhoomi liberated today, a grand temple will now be constructed for Ramlala living under the tent: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday worshiped land for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya and laid the foundation stone of the temple. The Supreme Court last year paved the way for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya while resolving the decades-old issue.

On this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while expressing his views at the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan here, said on Wednesday that Shri Ram Janmabhoomi is free today. He shouted the slogan of Jai Siya Ram, that many generations had sacrificed everything for it, and that many generations made unbroken, uninterrupted unremitting efforts for the Ram temple, and this day is the same tenacity, sacrifice and It is a symbol of resolve.

Prime Minister Modi said, "Ram kaj kenhe binu mohi kahan sabat. There was arpan and tarpan in the Ram temple movement. " Prime Minister Modi said, "It is my privilege that Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirthakshetra Trust invited me. Gave an opportunity to become a witness. I sincerely thank the trust for this."

Modi said, “From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, Jagannath to Kedarnath, Somnath to Kashi Vishwanath, from Bodh Gaya to Sarnath, from Andaman to Ajmer, from Lakshadweep to Leh, the whole of India is delightful today. The whole country is thrilled. Every heart is deep. Today the whole of India is emotional. The wait of centuries is ending today. “

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat were also present at the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony.

The priests started Bhoomi Pujan with chanting and then Bhoomi Pujan was completed with the laying of the foundation stone for the construction of the temple by Modi. Nine rocks were worshiped during the program and Modi applied tilak on his forehead from the soil of the foundation of the temple. Earlier, Modi from Lucknow reached Ayodhya by helicopter where the Chief Minister welcomed him.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Today the whole of India is emotional, the wait of centuries is ending today. Millions of people today may not be able to believe that they are able to see their lives on this holy day. For years, a grand temple will be constructed for our Ramlala living under sacks and tents. ”

He said that in the movement for the Ram temple, there was dedication, there was sacrifice, there was struggle, there was also resolution. Today, whose dreams are being fulfilled by whose sacrifice, sacrifice and struggle, whose penance is attached as a foundation in the Ram temple, I bow to all those people today, I bow down to them.

PM Modi said, “Shri Ram’s temple will become a modern symbol of our culture, a symbol of our eternal faith, a symbol of our national spirit and this temple will also become a symbol of the collective resolve power of crores of crores of people.”

The Prime Minister said, “Ram is fabricated in our mind, we have got mixed within us. You see the amazing power of Lord Rama, buildings were destroyed. Did nothing happen, every effort was made to eradicate existence. But Ram remains in our minds even today, the basis of our culture. ” He said that this day is a proof of the truth of the resolve of crores of devotees. Today, this day is a unique gift of a just, fair India to truth, non-violence, faith and sacrifice.