Ram Janmabhoomi Trust chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das shared the stage with COVID positive, PM Modi

Coronavirus continues to wreak havoc in the country. According to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health, the number of corona infections in India has increased to more than 23 lakh 96 thousand and the number of people who lost their lives has increased to 47,033. Meanwhile, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, head of the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, has been found infected with the Coronavirus. It may be known that Mahant Nritya Gopal Das shared the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Narendra Modi) on 5 August while worshiping the Ram Mandir.

CM has taken details of the health status on Mahant Nitya Gopaldas (in file pic) who has tested COVID19 positive. He has spoken to DM Mathura and to Dr Trehan of Medanta and requested for immediate medical attention for him at the hospital: Chief Ministers’ Office pic.twitter.com/w3T8LN9Afz Also Read – Coronavirus Cases In India: Corona not stopping in the country, 942 people died in 24 hours – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 13, 2020

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has inquired about the health of corona-infected Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, quoting the CMO of the news agency ANI. Along with this, CM Yogi spoke to the DM of Mathura and ordered all possible help in his treatment. Apart from this, Yogi Adityanath has also talked to Medanta’s doctor Naresh Trehan.