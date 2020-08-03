Ram Mandir: Bhoomi Poojan has started for the construction of the temple in Ayodhya, PM Modi will also participate, know the whole detail

Ayodhya: Since 9 o’clock this morning, Ram temple land worship in Ayodhya has been started. That is, with the worship of Lord Ganesha, the work of worshiping the land has started. On August 5, in Abhijeet Muhurta, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will worship the land for the construction of Ram temple. This program of Bhoomi Poojan will run for 3 days. On reaching Ayodhya, PM Modi will go to see Ramlala as well as Hanuman Garhi. Also Read – Lockdown in Bengal shows anti-Hindu mindset of Trinamool on the day of Bhoomi Poojan in Ayodhya: Rahul Sinha

Tell Prime Minister Narendra Modi that an invitation has been sent by the Ram Janmabhoomi Area Trust here. As Prime Minister, Prime Minister is coming to Ayodhya on August 5 for the first time. Lord Rama will be wearing jewelery decorated during this time. During this time Lord Ram will also be dressed in saffron and green clothes. The reason behind the green dress is that according to the scriptures, Wednesday is the day of Lord Ganesha and he loves green color. For this reason, the dresses worn by Ramlala will be green and saffron. Also Read – 8000 places of soil and water will be used in Ram temple Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya

Everyone is considering themselves blessed by supporting Lord Rama’s work. Bhagwat Prasad alias Pahari Tailor is feeling the same. He has prepared Ramlala’s dress. He says that I am very happy to dress for Lord Ram. We have prepared this dress with full heart. We have tried our best to make this dress our way. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will see Lord Ram on August 5, during which the clothes prepared by me will be worn to Lord Ram. It is a matter of pride for me. Also Read – Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: 1 lakh 11 thousand laddus, preparations are going on, see the picturesque pictures