Ram Mandir Bhoomi Poojan: LK Advani said – I am fortunate to have a chance to fulfill important responsibilities in Ram Janmabhoomi movement

New Delhi: On the eve of Ram Mandir Bhumi Bhujan, senior BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani has issued a statement saying that it was a privilege for me to participate in the Ram Mandir movement in 1990. Let me tell you that Lal Krishna Advani was not invited to the Bhoomi Pujan on August 5. However, his age has been made the reason behind this. Also Read – Mayank Agarwal is very enthusiastic about IPL 2020, said – I am not able to stop myself

LK Advani said on Tuesday, “The foundation of Ram temple by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a historic and emotional day not only for me but for all Indians.” He said, “I believe that the Ram temple will represent India as a strong, prosperous and harmonious state where all will get justice and there will be no isolation.” Advani further said that Lord Ram is possessed with the qualities of humble spirit, dignity and courtesy and I believe that this temple will inspire all Indians to imbibe their qualities. Also Read – Deepotsav in Ramnagari: Mahadiwali being celebrated in Ayodhya is amazing, see photos

The senior BJP leader said, “I feel that during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, fate gave me an important duty in the form of the Ram Rath Yatra from Somnath to Ayodhya in 1990, which brought the aspirations, energies and passion of its countless participants Strengthened. ” Also Read – Before Bhoomi Poojan, CM Yogi lit a lamp in his house, ministers and MLAs attended the festival

He said, “I would be humbled that destiny gave me a chance to fulfill my important responsibility through Ram Rath Yatra in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement in the year 1990.”