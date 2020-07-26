Ram Mandir Bhoomi Poojan: Uddhav Thackeray said- ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ of Ram temple can be done through video conference

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that Bhoomi Pujan ceremony for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya in the wake of Kovid-19 global epidemic can be done through video conference. The Shiv Sena president said that he could go to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh for the ceremony but asked if lakhs of “Ram devotees” could be prevented from going there. Also Read – CM Yogi worshiped Lord Ram in Ayodhya, meeting on preparations for temple construction

According to the members of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Prime Minister Narendra Modi may come to Ayodhya on August 5 for the “Bhoomi Pujan” ceremony to begin the construction of Ram temple. Also Read – Lockdown in Maharashtra Update: CM Uddhav Thackeray said- Lockdown will not be lifted due to financial concerns only

In an interview published on Sunday in the Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, Thackeray said, “E-Bhoomi Pujan can be done. Bhoomi Pujan ceremony can be done through video conference. It is a joyous event and millions of people would like to attend the ceremony. Can we allow the corona virus to spread? ” Also Read – CM Yogi will visit Ayodhya today to take stock of preparations for Bhoomi Poojan of Ram temple

He said that there has been a conflict in the backdrop of the Ram temple issue. He said, “This is not an ordinary temple. Today, we are fighting the global epidemic of corona virus and religious gatherings are banned. I can go to Ayodhya for the ceremony but what about lakhs of devotees. Will you stop them You can do e-Bhoomi Pujan through video conference. “

Thackeray recalled that the last time he visited Ayodhya, he was prevented from performing ‘Aarti’ on the Saryu river as the Kovid-19 global pandemic began to spread at that time.

He asked, “Before that I saw a huge crowd on the river bank. Ram temple is a matter of faith. How will you prevent people from going there? ” Thackeray went to Ayodhya in March to complete 100 days as Chief Minister.