Ram Mandir Bhoomi Poojan: Uma Bharti will not attend Ram temple foundation stone program, said- PM Modi’s health is concerned

BJP leader and former Union Minister Uma Bharti on Monday said that in the wake of the corona virus epidemic, it was only after the withdrawal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others from Lord Ram’s temple foundation stone program in Ayodhya on August 5 (Ram Mandir Bhoomi Poojan) Will arrive to see. Also Read – Ram Mandir: Iqbal Ansari got invitation to join Ayodhya Bhoomi Pujan, Mohan Bhagwat will be special guest

Uma tweeted, “Ever since yesterday I heard about (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah ji and BJP leaders being Corona virus positive, since then I have been very kind to the people present at the foundation stone of the temple in Ayodhya. Am worried about That is why I have informed the officials of the Ramjanmabhoomi Nyas that I will be staying on the banks of the Sarayu (river) in Ayodhya at the auspicious time of the foundation stone program. ” Also Read – Ram Mandir: Bhoomi Poojan has started for construction of temple in Ayodhya, PM Modi will also participate, know full detail

He said, “I will leave today (Monday) from Bhopal. I can meet an infected person till I reach Ayodhya tomorrow (Tuesday) evening. In a situation where Narendra Modi and hundreds of people are present, I will keep distance from that place. ” Also Read – Lockdown in Bengal shows anti-Hindu mindset of Trinamool on the day of Bhoomi Poojan in Ayodhya: Rahul Sinha

Uma said, “And I will reach Ramlala only after Narendra Modi and all the groups have gone.” He further said, “I sent this information to the senior officer of Ram Janmabhoomi Trust in Ayodhya and the Prime Minister’s Office. It is for me to separate my name from the list of the group present at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Honorable Narendra Modi.

A day earlier, Uma had tweeted that on Saturday, on August 4, I have received instructions from Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas to reach Ayodhya and stay there till August 6.