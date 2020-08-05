Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan: Asaduddin Owaisi’s controversial tweet before the Ram temple Bhoomi Pujan – Babri was, is and will remain

Ayodhya: Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya is going to start shortly. With this, the dream of millions of people about the Ram temple is going to be fulfilled. Ram was born on the land of Ayodhya, this testimony will now give itself to the Ram temple. However, continuous questions were raised about the birth of Ram. Meanwhile, some politicians do not like the Ram temple. Asimuddin Owaisi, the AIMIM chief and MP from Hyderabad, wrote in a tweet that the hashtag was Babri Masjid, is and will remain, Inshallah. He tweeted with the hashtag, Babri is alive. Significantly, Owaisi has expressed reservations about PM’s participation in Ayodhya Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan. Also Read – Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan: Bala Saheb Thackeray remembered in Maharashtra on the occasion of the construction of Ram temple

Let us know that after this tweet of Owaisi, the reactions of the people are being seen fast. Many people say that Owaisi is in contempt of court order. Many users said that you are not respecting the order of the Supreme Court of India. Let me tell you that this is not the first time that a controversial tweet has been made about Owaisi Ram temple or Babri Masjid. Not only this, a threatening tweet has also come out from the All India Muslim Personal Law Board.

On this special occasion, the Muslim Personal Law Board questioned the decision of the Supreme Court, giving the example of Hagia Sophia Mosque, saying that Babri Masjid was and always will be. The Personal Law Board tweeted from the official Twitter handle that Babri Masjid was and always will be. Hagia Sophia is a great example of this. Reconstruction on the ground by oppressive, shameful, unjust and majority appeasement decisions cannot change this. No need to be sad because no situation lasts forever.